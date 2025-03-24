San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 24, 2025: A toasty day on tap for interior parts of the county

What a beautiful weekend to kick off the spring season! However, as we head into Monday, the inland valleys will feel more like summer.

Daytime highs will climb 7-12 degrees above average, with coastal neighborhoods reaching the low 70s and inland valleys warming into the mid-to-low 80s. The mountains will peak in the mid-70s, while the deserts top out in the mid-to-low 90s.

Subtle changes arrive on Tuesday before a sharp temperature drop on Wednesday.

A ridge of high pressure is keeping the storm track to our north, fueling this warming trend. However, by Wednesday, a trough of low pressure will enhance onshore flow, bringing cooler, more seasonal conditions by the end of the week.

Winds will start offshore Monday morning and shift westerly by midday, creating a pleasant breeze from the coast to the mountains. They will calm on Tuesday but strengthen again on Wednesday as westerlies increase. By Thursday and Friday, onshore winds will peak, with isolated gusts up to 50 mph along canyons, passes, and mountain slopes.

There’s no rain in the forecast this week, but the Climate Prediction Center is leaning toward above-average rainfall by late March into early April, meaning we could potentially see rain this weekend.

Stay tuned with the ABC10News Pinpoint Weather team for the latest updates on the storm track and changing conditions.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 77-82°

Mountains: 76-82°

Deserts: 91-94°

