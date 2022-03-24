San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 24, 2022: Still warm inland

Yesterday was another record hot day in Ramona with records also set in Vista and Oceanside. I'm forecasting another record high in Vista today as temperatures trend 10 to 15 degrees above average.

Cooling begins along the coastline with temperatures dropping 5 to 12 degrees compared to yesterday. It will be almost as warm inland today while it will be getting warmer in the mountains and deserts through Saturday.

Above normal temperatures will last through Saturday with more significant cooling Sunday into next week as a spring storm approaches bringing more clouds over the weekend and rain early next week.

There remains some uncertainty on the track and timing of the storm but it does look like it could be a significant rainstorm arriving on Monday and lingering into Tuesday. Preliminary forecast totals look to average between .25 to 1.00" with locally higher amounts in the mountains.

This will be beneficial as our rainy season is coming to an end and we are still well below average for the water year with a deficit of -2.95".

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 72-78°

Inland: 82-89°

Mountains: 67-83°

Deserts: 90-94°

