San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 23, 2023: A few showers Thursday, sunshine returns tomorrow

The latest storm continues crawling across our state with spotty light to moderate showers today. Rainfall totals from this storm averaged between 1 to 3" for much of the county and some mountain areas picked up over 4" while Mt. Laguna and Palomar Mountain picked up several inches of snow. Check out rainfall totals in your area.

Snow levels will hover between 4,300' and 5,000' today so only high-elevation snow is expected with light accumulations. If headed to the mountains be sure to check road conditions before you head out and bring chains.

Gusty winds will continue through tomorrow, especially in the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 30 to 55mph while winds for the coast and valleys will trend between 10 to 25mph.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect until 9pm for waves of 4 to 9 feet and sets up to 12 feet along with dangerous rip currents. Remember you should avoid going in the water due to bacteria runoff from the rain until 72 hours after the rain.

Temperatures will trend 5 to 20 degrees below average today with the biggest spread in the mountains. A few degrees warmer this weekend but still 5 to 10 degrees below average becoming warmer on Monday when it will finally be feeling like spring! Monday we'll see mid-60s at the coast, low-70s inland, mid-50s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

The warm-up doesn't last as our next chance of rain arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday. This next storm does not look like it will tap into an atmospheric river so we won't see as great of an impact as the last three storms this month.

Preliminary forecast totals look to average between .25 to 1.50" with the highest totals in the mountains. Snow levels will hover between 4,500' to 5,000' which means our highest mountains of Palomar Mountain, Mt. Laguna and Lookout Mountain could pick up a little more snow.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 67-71°

Inland: 68-72°

Mountains: 50-62°

Deserts: 75-78°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.