San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 23, 2022: Possible record heat today

Yesterday was a record hot day in Ramona tying their previous daily record of 83 degrees. I'm forecasting another record their today as well as Escondido and getting close in Vista, San Diego and El Cajon.

Temperatures will trend 10 to 20 degrees above average for the coast and valleys. Today will be the warmest day at the coast, it remains quite warm through Saturday inland while the heat peaks in the mountains and deserts Friday.

Santa Ana winds peak today with easterly gusts of 25 to 50mph and isolated gusts to 60mph inland to the mountains where a Wind Advisory is in effect until 2pm. Occasionally breezy winds up to 20 to 30mph all the way to the coast.

Above normal temperatures will last through Saturday with more significant cooling Sunday into next week as a spring storm approaches bringing more clouds over the weekend and rain early next week.

There remains some uncertainty on the track and timing of the storm but it does look like it could be a significant rainstorm arriving on Monday and lingering into Tuesday. This will be beneficial as our rainy season is coming to an end and we are still well below average for the water year with a deficit of -2.91".

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 77-85°

Inland: 83-91°

Mountains: 59-74°

Deserts: 86-90°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry