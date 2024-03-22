San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 22, 2024: A wet, cold and rainy weekend ahead

It's foggy this morning, but the dense fog is localized. Some coastal and valley neighborhoods see visibility reduced below .25 of a mile, so leave time for travel.

We have an overall mild day on tap, with partly sunny conditions and clouds increasing as the day progresses. Onshore flow will continue to increase this afternoon, and winds will pick up across the mountain slopes and deserts.

It'll be a weather whiplash this weekend as an approaching storm brings high winds, rain, mountain snow, cold temperatures, and thunderstorms to San Diego.

The timeline for rain continues to change, but more of the models agree that we'll have on-and-off showers beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing through the weekend. Scattered showers will arrive sometime after noon and taper off a few hours before sunset. Then, we'll have a secondary and heavier round late Saturday. By then, the slow level will come crashing down nearly 4,500 feet, where we could see a few inches of snowpack. Meanwhile, heavy snow is likely for elevations above 5,000 feet. Accumulations between 5,500 to 6,500 feet could see up to 6 inches of snow and near a foot or greater above 6,5000.

On Sunday, mountain neighborhoods will be under a Winter Storm Watch throughout the day. Travel will be hazardous and blizzard-like, so use caution and have chains on hand.

Preliminary rainfall totals range from a quarter to an inch and a half, greater locally through Sunday night. There's also a threat of isolated thunderstorms, which could lead to heavy downpours resulting in flash floods, gusty winds, and hail.

Damaging winds will target the mountains and deserts over the weekend. A Wind Advisory will take place Saturday morning for the county's eastern half. Sustained winds will range between 25-35mph, with isolated gusts between 60-70mph. If you live near the mountain slopes and surrounding areas, tie down loose objects and secure patio furniture and decor.

Elevated surf will be present across the beaches, and waves will peak on Sunday. A west-to-northwest swell will bring in 8 to 10-foot sets and strong rip currents.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this weather pattern.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 69-74°

Mountains: 62-71°

Deserts: 84-87°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on