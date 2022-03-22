San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 22, 2022: Warm the rest of the week

Temperatures jump another 5 to 10 degrees today with highs trending 5 to 15 degrees above average. We'll see near-record high temperatures in the days ahead with the hottest day at the coast tomorrow, inland tomorrow and Thursday while the heat peaks in the mountains and deserts Friday.

Santa Ana winds build into tomorrow, expect northeasterly gusts of 25 to 50mph inland to the mountains with occasionally breezy winds up to 25mph all the way to the coast. At this point a Wind Advisory is in effect for the inland and mountain areas until 2pm but I expect it will be extended into tomorrow.

Above normal temperatures will last through Saturday with more significant cooling Sunday as a storm system approaches bringing more clouds and possible rain by early next week.

There remains some uncertainty on the track and timing of the storm but it does look like it could be a significant rainstorm, which would be beneficial as our rainy season is coming to an end and we are still well below average for the water year with a deficit of -2.87".

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 72-78°

Inland: 80-85°

Mountains: 60-77°

Deserts: 86-90°

