San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 21, 2025: Spring on the heat, warm and tranquil through next week

Subtle daily changes through the weekend keep things quite pleasant, with highs near 10 degrees above average, the most significant difference in the mountains.

It will be slightly warmer today, then a slight dip in temperatures on Saturday before a warming trend takes us 5 to 20 degrees above average on Monday and Tuesday.

High pressure will expand early next week, pushing storms even farther north and bringing a major warm-up to the county. Some areas will be near record highs on Monday and Tuesday with the best chance of breaking records in Vista, Ramona, Palomar Mountain and Campo.

By Monday, we'll see mid-70s at the coast, mid-80s inland, low to mid-70s in the mountains, and mid-90s in the deserts! These temperatures will be 5 to 20 degrees above average.

Temperatures will cool off for the second half of next week, but there is some uncertainty about how much they will cool off. Some weather models even bring a chance of showers by the weekend, so stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this changing forecast.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 75-80°

Mountains: 69-74°

Deserts: 84-88°

