San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 21, 2023: Flooding rains and strong winds today

An atmospheric river, the third of the month and twelfth of the season, is bringing another round of widespread rain, the potential of flooding, the threat of downed trees with strong winds, high surf and a slight chance of thunderstorms as well as high elevation snow.

Timing:

We'll get two rounds of widespread rain today, the first hitting through noon/1pm with a break this afternoon ahead of another wave of widespread and heavier rain between 6/7pm and 9/11pm. On-and-off rain will continue through Wednesday but it won't be as steady as during the two peaks today. A Flood Watch is in effect until 9pm Wednesday; remember if you see flooded roadways turn around, don't drown.

Totals:

Coast and valleys: 1 - 3"

Mountains: 2 - 5", see below for snow forecast

Deserts: .25 - .75"

Wind:

Strong winds accompany this storm leading to the threat of downed trees and power outages so be sure to pay attention to your surroundings today and where you park your vehicle.

High Wind Warnings will be in effect from 10am to 6pm for the mountains due to southwesterly winds of 25 to 35mph and gusts to 75mph. For the deserts the warning stretches from 10am today until noon Wednesday for southwesterly winds of 30 to 50mph and gusts to 85mph and for the coast until midnight tonight due to southwesterly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts to 50mph.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the valleys from 6am to 10pm for southerly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts up to 50mph.

An Aviation Weather Warning is also in effect due to these strong winds so be sure to check with airlines for any flight delays.

Snow:

Today will mostly bring rain as snow levels will be high, above 6,000', but tonight into Wednesday snow levels will drop between 4,500' and 5,000'. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 6pm today until 10pm Wednesday where we expect 2 to 9" and locally up to a foot of wet snow; this includes Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain and Lookout Mountain while Julian is expected to just see rain if any snow falls it will be a very wet snow.

Surf:

A High Surf Advisory will be in effect from 2am Wednesday until 9pm Thursday for waves of 4 to 9 feet and sets up to 12 feet along with dangerous rip currents. Remember you should avoid going in the water due to bacteria runoff from the rain until 72 hours after the rain.

Things dry out Thursday with sunshine returning Friday into the weekend and minor warming when we'll see low to mid-60s for the coast and valleys, low-50s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 58-62°

Inland: 55-62°

Mountains: 41-57°

Deserts: 67-71°

