San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 21, 2022: Warm first week of spring

We're in store for a warm first week of spring with temperatures warming 5 to 15 degrees higher today with another 5 to 10-degree jump tomorrow! Temperatures will trend 10 to 15 degrees above normal most of the week.

Santa Ana winds will develop overnight and last through Wednesday. Expect northeasterly gusts of 25 to 45mph inland to the mountains with occasionally breezy winds up to 20mph all the way to the coast.

Above normal temperatures will last through Saturday with more significant cooling Sunday as a storm system approaches bringing more clouds and possible rain by early next week.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 66-70°

Inland: 72-77°

Mountains: 60-73°

Deserts: 83-87°

