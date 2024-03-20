San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 20, 2024: Mild and pleasant in time for our first full day of Spring

A mild and pleasant day is on tap for our first full spring day!

We're starting foggy, but by mid-morning, low clouds mix out, making way for sunshine and a warm day. Daytime highs will be comparable to Tuesday's, with the mountains and deserts trending a few degrees warmer.

Foggy mornings and fair days are expected throughout the rest of the workweek before a cold storm arrives this weekend.

Temperatures plummet 10 to 20 degrees by Sunday, with a chance of showers as early as Saturday afternoon. The best chance of rain across the county is on Sunday, potentially lingering into Monday.

Snow levels will hover near 5,000', which means a dusting of snow will be possible for the higher mountains of Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain, and Lookout Mountain. Gusty winds will also target the mountains and deserts.

Three more storms are looking possible through the end of March into early April, so stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we continue to track this active weather pattern.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-72°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 62-70°

Deserts: 81-84°

