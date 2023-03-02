San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 2, 2023: Drying out, but still cool

We're getting a break in the rain but it is cold this morning! A Freeze Warning is in effect for the inland valleys where temperatures will dip as low as 28 degrees while a Frost Advisory is in effect for the coastal communities for temperatures as low as 32 degrees until 8am.

It will be 2 to 10 degrees warmer today, though still 5 to 15 degrees cooler than average. Sunshine returns today though with minor warming into the weekend. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds and cool temperatures in the mid-50s to near 60 during the Science Expo at Petco Park. We hope to see you there!

A weak disturbance will pass by to the north of us Sunday into Monday which will bring more clouds to the county and a slight chance of a few light showers. Our next chance for a strong storm looks to arrive by the end of next week.

Latest storm totals:



Mt. Laguna: 10" of snow

Palomar Mountain: 10" of snow

Julian: 4" of snow

Alpine: 2.25"

Fallbrook: 1.20"

Carlsbad: 1.07"

La Mesa: 1.04"

Vista: .94"

San Diego: .22"

We've now exceeded our annual average rainfall with 9.86" since October 1st at Lindbergh Field taking our water year surplus to 2.66".

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 57-60°

Inland: 54-61°

Mountains: 38-54°

Deserts: 66-68°

