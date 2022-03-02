San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 2, 2022: Warm today then cold storm

Today will be nearly as warm as yesterday with highs mostly 10 to 15 degrees above average. Temperatures drop by that much tomorrow with another 5 to 15-degree drop by Friday as a cold winter storm moves in.

Increasing clouds today should lead to a colorful sunset tonight; sunset is at 5:47pm.

Timing: The chance for showers will increase by Thursday evening with widespread rain on Friday and a slight chance of thunderstorms. The greatest impact will be Friday morning with showers becoming less widespread and more scattered by the afternoon and evening. Isolated to scattered showers will continue into Saturday with just a slight chance for any showers to linger into Sunday.

Totals: Rainfall totals will average between .25 to 1.00" for the coast and valleys with .75 - 2.00" in the mountains and less than .25" in the deserts.

Wind: Winds will pick up Thursday and remain gusty through Saturday with peak winds on Friday. The strongest winds will impact the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 50 to 70mph while the coast and valleys will see westerly gusts of 15 to 30mph.

Snow: Snow levels will drop each day starting around 5,000' on Friday which means just the highest mountains would see snow. Snow levels drop to 4,000' Saturday and Sunday. The shower activity will decrease each day after Friday so accumulations will be lighter.

Snow Totals: Above 5,000' expect 3 to 6" of snow, including Mt. Laguna and Palomar Mountain. Between 4,000' and 5,000' expect 1 to 3" which includes Julian and Ranchita.

Cooler than normal temperatures will stick around into the weekend with highs in the mid-50s to low-60s for the coast and valleys, 30s and 40s in the mountains and 60s in the deserts.

Sunday is trending drier with more sunshine by Monday and warmer weather by Tuesday staying fair all week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-76°

Inland: 78-85°

Mountains: 63-79°

Deserts: 88-92°

