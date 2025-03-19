San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 19, 2025: Warmer temperatures through the first week of Spring

Weak offshore winds will bring clearer skies and warmer temperatures as we wrap up the winter season. East winds will peak around 35 mph this afternoon across the foothills and inland communities. Highs will climb to nearly 15 degrees above average for both the coast and valleys. Expect the mid-70s along the beaches, mid- to high-70s inland, mid- to upper 50s in the mountains, and low-70s in the deserts.

While a storm system remains well to our north, it will enhance onshore flow slightly by Thursday, bringing a subtle cooldown before temperatures rebound on Friday.

The marine layer will return Thursday morning, mainly along the coast, and could spill into the valleys.

Looking ahead, expect gradual warming with ridging strengthening early next week. By Monday, highs will reach the mid-70s at the coast, low to mid-80s inland, low-70s in the mountains, and around 90 in the deserts.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-76°

Inland: 69-77°

Mountains: 58-67°

Deserts: 72-75°

