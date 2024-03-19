San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 19, 2024: Spring-like conditions as we enter a new season

The lack of clouds is allowing for a chilly start with scattered 40s, even across the coast, and some 50s. We have a nice day on tap with coastal highs in the upper 60s, valley and desert highs in the mid-70s, and upper 50s in the mountains.

A persistent low-pressure system to our east will shimmy away, allowing for high pressure to re-develop. Temperatures for the second half of the week will trend near seasonal with not much change. On Thursday, onshore flow amplifies and the marine layer returns with the possibility for dense fog and reduced visibility.

We have another system of low-pressure developing this weekend that could bring us showers as early as Saturday night. As of Tuesday morning, the chances for weekend showers are slim, but we'll have noticeable changes as early as Saturday with temperatures plummeting 5 to 10 degrees in the low 60s.

Spring Equinox begins today at 8:06 P.M. with spring-like weather on tap this week!

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 66-73°

Mountains: 60-66°

Deserts: 79-81°

