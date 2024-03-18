San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 18, 2024: Mostly sunny with a chance for afternoon showers

It's a cool start to the day, but this afternoon will trend warmer and slightly above seasonal, with coastal highs in the upper 60s, valley and desert highs in the mid-70s, and upper 50s in the mountains.

A persistent low-pressure system to our east will move westward over the next couple of days, increasing offshore flow and bringing us the chance for light showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Then, by the evening, we dry out and clear up. This afternoon winds out of the northeast and east peak with isolated gusts up to 45mph across the coastal and valley neighborhoods.

Tuesday looks tranquil and dry, with the best chances for showers in the mountains.

On Wednesday, just in time for our first full day of Spring, high-pressure re-develops, bringing us sunshine and temperatures near or above seasonal.

We have another system of low-pressure developing this weekend that could bring us more rain as early as Sunday.

Spring Equinox begins Tuesday at 8:06 P.M.!

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 70-72°

Inland: 63-73°

Mountains: 58-65°

Deserts: 75-78°

