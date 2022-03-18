San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 18, 2022: Warm today, cooler weekend with showers

Today will be the last day of above normal temperatures with highs 5 to 13 degrees above average under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures plummet 10 to 15 degrees by Sunday as a storm dives south bringing a chance for showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Expect temperatures in the mid-60s at the coast, mid-60s to low-70s inland, 50s in the mountains with low to mid-80s in the deserts.

Rainfall will mostly be light with average totals between a few hundredths and a quarter of an inch. Snow levels will hover between 4,500 to 5,500' which may bring a dusting of snow to the highest mountains, but only rain is expected in Julian.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts over the weekend with westerly gusts of 25 to 45mph. Coast and inland areas will see gusts of 15 to 25mph.

Spring begins this Sunday and it certainly will be feeling more like the season next week!

Sunshine returns on Monday with a warming trend beginning, becoming even warmer by Tuesday with 70s at the coast and 80s inland! Warm weather is expected most of next week.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 77-83°

Mountains: 62-77°

Deserts: 86-90°

