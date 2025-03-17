San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 17, 2025: Night showers, then dry remainder of the week

Expect a dry day before a fast-moving system arrives this evening, bringing scattered showers and mountain snow around 6 p.m. The rain will clear out by tomorrow morning, giving way to sunshine that will last through the weekend.

Light showers will move from the coast to the mountains, with rain transitioning to snow above 4,000 feet. Snow accumulations will be minimal, ranging from a few hundredths to a few tenths of an inch. Rainfall totals will also be light—generally a few hundredths to a quarter inch, with slightly higher amounts in coastal mountains and foothill communities.

This system will also bring strong winds, with sustained westerlies of 20 to 30 mph. Isolated gusts up to 55 mph will impact the county's eastern half. A Wind Advisory will be in effect at 11 a.m. today, ending at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

By Tuesday, fair weather returns, with a gradual warm-up into Wednesday. On Wednesday, temperatures will go from below average to above average, reaching the low 70s along the coast, mid-to-upper 70s inland, and upper 50s in the mountains.

Dry and warm conditions will continue through midweek before a weak system increases cloud cover on Thursday and Friday. By the weekend, skies will clear again, bringing another warmer-than-usual day on Sunday.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 61-64°

Inland: 64-69°

Mountains: 55-64°

Deserts: 77-82°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.