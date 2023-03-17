San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 17, 2023: Warming through Saturday, more rain to follow

Pleasant for our St. Patrick's Day turning even warmer tomorrow when temperatures will be back near average! Clouds each morning with building sunshine into the afternoon.

A weak system will bring a slight chance of drizzle to a few light showers Sunday ahead of a stronger storm expected to bring widespread rain Tuesday into Wednesday. We may see rain develop as early as Monday, but Tuesday and Wednesday are looking like the most impacted days from active weather.

This next storm will bring the threat of flooding once again and downed trees, it is also a much colder storm with temperatures topping out 10 to 15 degrees below average by Wednesday. Mostly rain on Tuesday with snow levels near 6,000' but potentially dropping to 4,000' by Wednesday which would bring snow to areas like Julian, Ranchita, Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain and Lookout Mountain.

Preliminary forecast totals are expected to range between 1 and 3 inches with local amounts in the mountains of 4+ inches while the deserts are expected to pick up .25 to .75 inches.

Gusty winds and elevated, choppy surf will accompany this storm with the strongest winds in the mountains and deserts.

Things dry out on Thursday though the cool air lingers with another chance of lighter showers by the weekend.

Spring is right around the corner with the spring equinox happening at 2:24pm on Monday.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 61-65°

Inland: 62-67°

Mountains: 52-66°

Deserts: 74-78°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.