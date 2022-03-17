San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 17, 2022: Warm St. Patrick's Day!

Warmer for St. Patrick's Day with highs topping out 5 to 15 degrees above average under sunny skies.

Expect mild Santa Ana winds out of the northeast at 15 to 45 mph inland to the mountains. A Wind Advisory is in effect inland until 11am.

Elevated surf and strong rip currents continue at the beaches with a Beach Hazards Statement until 11am for waves of 4 to 7 feet.

Temperatures plummet 10 to 20 degrees by Sunday as a storm dives south bringing a chance for showers late Saturday night into Sunday. Expect temperatures to plummet into the low to mid-60s for the coast and valleys by Sunday with 40s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

Preliminary forecast totals look to average between a few hundredths to .50" with the highest totals in the mountains. Snow levels will hover between 4,500 to 5,500' which may bring a dusting of snow to the highest mountains, but only rain is expected in Julian.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts over the weekend with westerly gusts of 25 to 45mph. Coast and inland areas will see gusts of 15 to 25mph.

Sunshine returns on Monday with a warming trend beginning, becoming even warmer by Tuesday with 70s at the coast and 80s inland!

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 70-75°

Inland: 77-84°

Mountains: 60-75°

Deserts: 86-90°

