San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 16, 2023: Drying out, for now

Yesterday was a historic one for rainfall with the following locations setting new daily records for the 24-hour period from 4pm Tuesday to 4pm Wednesday.



Oceanside Harbor: 4.21" breaks record of 0.6 set in 1982

Vista: 2.24" breaks record of 0.73 set in 2003

Ramona: 1.73" breaks record of 1.24 set in 2003

Alpine: 1.80" breaks record of 1.61 set in 1952

Palomar Mountain: 5.22" breaks record of 3.49 set in 1952

Campo: 1.17" breaks record of 0.86 set in 1987

We're getting a break in the rain today with increasing sunshine into the afternoon. Temperatures remain 5 to 10 degrees below average with minor warming through Saturday.

A weak system will bring a slight chance of drizzle to a few light showers Sunday ahead of a strong storm expected to bring more widespread rain Tuesday into Wednesday.

This next storm will bring the threat of flooding once again and downed trees, it is also a much colder storm with temperatures topping out 10 to 15 degrees below average by Wednesday. This also means lower snow levels, potentially to 4,500' by Wednesday which would bring snow to the higher mountains of Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain and Lookout Mountain.

Spring is right around the corner with the spring equinox happening at 2:24pm on Monday.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 58-61°

Inland: 58-63°

Mountains: 47-60°

Deserts: 74-77°

