San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 16, 2022: Morning clouds, afternoon sun

A storm passing by to the north has deepened the marine layer this morning with patchy fog for the commute. Clouds will clear to sunny skies with pleasant weather this afternoon.

Warmer for St. Patrick's Day with highs mostly in the low-70s at the coast, mid-70s to low-80s inland, mid-60s in the mountains and mid to upper-80s under sunny skies. Expect mild Santa Ana winds out of the northeast at 15 to 40mph inland to the mountains.

Cooler this weekend as a storm dives south bringing a chance for showers late Saturday night into Sunday. Expect temperatures to plummet into the low to mid-60s for the coast and valleys by Sunday with 40s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

Preliminary forecast totals look to average between a few hundredths to .50" with the highest totals in the mountains. Snow levels will hover between 4,500 to 5,000' which may bring a dusting of snow to the highest mountains, but only rain is expected in Julian.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts today with westerly gusts of 20 to 40mph and then again over the weekend with westerly gusts of 30 to 55mph.

Sunshine returns on Monday with a warming trend beginning, becoming even warmer on Tuesday.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-68°

Inland: 70-76°

Mountains: 60-74°

Deserts: 87-92°

