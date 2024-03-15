San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 15, 2024: Chance for showers and thunderstorms then dry this weekend

A low-pressure system stalled to our east continues to usher in mountain snow, valley rain, and pop-up thunderstorms.

Today will be our most active day, with most of the showers confined to the foothills and mountain communities. However, some of the instability and moisture could spill over the valleys and coastal areas throughout the day, giving us the chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Any thunderstorms that develop could result in heavy downpours, hail, and periods of gusty winds. Yesterday, several neighborhoods reported hail ranging in size from .25" to .50".

The snow level plummeted to nearly 4,000 feet overnight, bringing snow to Julian and Mount Laguna. By the afternoon, the snow will transition to rain when the atmosphere starts to warm up.

It'll be a cooler day as offshore flow weakens. Daytime highs will trend a few degrees cooler and up to 16 degrees below our 30-year average.

As the storm system slowly exits, we'll continue to have the chance for scattered showers through Sunday, especially for the mountains. This weekend will be a transition period into a warming pattern early next week.

By Monday, temperatures will soar into the 70s along the coast and near 80 inland. Looking ahead to next weekend, we could have another chance for showers.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 64-66°

Inland: 55-64°

Mountains: 47-54°

Deserts: 64-67°

