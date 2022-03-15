San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 15, 2022: Marine layer briefly returns

Patchy low clouds and fog for the morning commute will clear to sunny skies with clouds building again by the later afternoon and evening. Warm this afternoon with highs 5 to 15 degrees above average away from the coast.

A storm passing by to the north will act to deepen the marine layer into tomorrow morning and bring a slight cool-down.

Warmer for St. Patrick's Day with highs near 70 at the coast and mid to upper 70s inland under sunny skies. Expect mild Santa Ana winds out of the northeast at 15 to 40mph inland to the mountains.

Cooler this weekend as a storm dives south bringing a chance for showers Saturday night into Sunday. Expect temperatures to plummet into the low to mid-60s for the coast and valleys by Sunday with 40s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

Preliminary forecast totals look to average between a few hundredths to .50" from the coast to the mountains with lesser totals in the deserts. Snow levels will hover between 5,000 to 5,500' which may bring a dusting of snow to the highest mountains, but only rain is expected in Julian.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts Wednesday with westerly gusts of 15 to 35mph and then again over the weekend with westerly gusts of 30 to 55mph.

Sunshine returns on Monday with a warming trend beginning.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 62-68°

Inland: 74-79°

Mountains: 65-78°

Deserts: 87-92°

