San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 14, 2025: Second round of light to moderate rain ahead of dry weekend

A less intense system will bring light to moderate rain, more mountain snow, and high winds across the county through tonight. Additional rainfall through Friday will average between .25 to .50" for most of the county, with little rain in the deserts.

Snow levels will start between 3,500' and 4,000' and climb to 5,000' by the afternoon as the warm front moves through. We may see an additional 1 to 4" of snow through tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory will expire in the mountains at 10 p.m. today. Travel through the mountains may be hazardous into late Friday. If traveling there, carry chains.

Despite winds tapering off later tonight, the Wind Advisory in the deserts has been extended until 2 a.m. Saturday for westerly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts to 55mph. Gusts of 15 to 25mph will be possible for the coast and valleys and 40 to 50mph in the mountains and deserts.

We dry out just in time for the weekend with a quick warm-up on tap when we'll see 70s for the inland areas by Sunday, near 60 in the mountains and near 80 in the deserts, while the coast will be in the 60s.

A weaker storm will bring another chance of showers Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Things dry out and warm up again by Wednesday, with sunshine returning, turning even warmer as spring begins on Thursday.

This rain is reducing our drought conditions. Earlier this month, San Diego's deficit was 6", now 4.12". The latest U.S. Drought Monitor released today shows no change in San Diego's drought. We remain at level three drought or Extreme Drought.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 56-61°

Inland: 47-55°

Mountains: 41-49°

Deserts: 60-65°

