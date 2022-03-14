San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 14, 2022: Warm start to the week

Today will be 5 to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday with highs topping out 4 to 11 degrees above average this afternoon. Warm weather will be the trend through the workweek.

Mostly sunny skies today with the marine layer starting to return by tomorrow morning which may produce patchy fog. A touch cooler by Wednesday with a deepening marine layer in the morning, clearing to sunny skies.

Warm for St. Patrick's Day with highs near 70 at the coast and mid to upper 70s inland.

Cooler this weekend as a storm dives south bringing a chance for showers Saturday night into Sunday. Expect temperatures to plummet into the low to mid 60s for the coast and valleys by Sunday with 40s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts Wednesday and then again over the weekend.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 67-72°

Inland: 77-82°

Mountains: 62-75°

Deserts: 85-88°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry