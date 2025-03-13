San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 13, 2025: Heavy bands of rain and snow transition into lighter showers

Right on cue, moderate to heavy rain has arrived, creating ponding and flooding across the region. After reports of flooded roads and areas, Flood Watches issued for the coast, valleys, and foothill communities have been upgraded to Flood Advisories. Areas like Santee have already recorded close to an inch around the 8A hour, and that number will grow as rain steadily falls for the next several hours. The biggest threat is for those on the roads, so if you can stay put until this afternoon, that would be your best bet. Several spinouts and significant crashes have been reported since the 5A hour.

Click here to see rainfall totals where you live.

Heavy rain bands will transition into showers for the second half of the day. After this intense event, another round of light to moderate rain will arrive around 10 am on Friday, but it won't be as widespread or steady. Additional rainfall through Friday will average between .75 and 2.00 inches for the coast and valleys, 1 to 3 inches in the mountains, and less than .50 inches in the deserts.

The rain has yet to transition into snow for lower elevations around 4,000 feet. However, as temperatures drop from the cold front attached to the storm, expect anywhere from dusting to a few inches for areas like Julian. Mount Laguna is already seeing a nice layer of snow, and they may get close to a foot of snow when all is said and done. Areas above 4,000' will likely get 1 to 3" of snow, which includes Julian and Ranchita. A light dusting of snow will even be possible for Pine Valley, Descanso, Warner Springs, and maybe even the deserts, though it won't stick around for long.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in the mountains until 11 pm due to snow and 45- to 65-mph gusts. Travel through the mountains will be hazardous Thursday into Friday. If possible, avoid the hills, but if you must, carry chains.

This is also a high-wind event. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the coast and valleys from noon to 8 pm Thursday for sustained westerly winds of 15 to 25mph and gusts of with gusts of 30 to 40mph, and also in the deserts for sustained winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts of 40 to 55mph.

We dry out just in time for the weekend with a quick warm-up on tap when we'll see 70s for the inland areas by Sunday.

A weaker storm will bring another chance of showers Monday night into Tuesday next week. Things will dry out and warm up again by Wednesday, and sunshine will return.

This rain is easing our drought conditions. Earlier this month, San Diego's deficit was 6", now 4.80". We remain at level three drought or Extreme Drought, and the weekly update will be released on Thursday morning.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 56-61°

Inland: 48-52°

Mountains: 42-48°

Deserts: 59-63°

