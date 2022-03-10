San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 10, 2022: Briefly cooler with possible showers

A touch cooler today with a slight chance for sprinkles to patchy drizzle out of a juicy marine layer this morning. We'll see a sun and clouds mix during the day with a chance for a few light showers late this afternoon into the evening, best chance near the mountains.

Most areas won't get rain today but those that do accumulations will be light from a trace to .15 inches.

The storm will bring strong westerly winds to the mountains and deserts with gusts of 20 to 45mph. The coast and inland areas will be breezy with winds of 15 to 25mph.

Santa Ana winds quickly develop Friday with temperatures jumping 5 to 10 degrees warmer. Expect northeasterly winds of 25 to 50mph inland to the mountains where a Wind Advisory will be in effect from 10pm today through 3pm tomorrow.

The winds at week's end will bump our temperatures up again when we'll see 70s all the way to the coast. Fair weather sticks around into next week.

We spring forward this weekend as Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday; so be sure to set your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 62-66°

Inland: 63-69°

Mountains: 47-59°

Deserts: 73-77°

