San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 7, 2022: Continued warming

A warming trend will continue this week with temperatures soaring 5 to 15 degrees above average Wednesday into the weekend. The coast will be the place to beat the heat as it remains comfortable due to the marine layer and stubborn clouds lingering at some beaches.

Temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 80s inland to potentially mid-90s for the hotter spots, like Ramona and Alpine, by Saturday when the heat peaks. The mountains will soar into the 80s and top out near 90 when the heat peaks Saturday. Dangerous heat will impact the deserts as temperatures top out between 110 to 117 degrees; an Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect from Thursday to Sunday.

The days are getting longer as summer is just around the corner with the Summer Solstice happening at 2:13am on June 21st. Longer days mean shorter nights and less cooling leading to warmer nights this week as temperatures will only drop into the 60s for most coast, inland and mountain areas by the mornings while we'll see 70s and 80s in the deserts. Our warming ocean water temperatures are also leading to warmer overnight temperatures.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 69-74°

Inland: 78-88°

Mountains: 80-90°

Deserts: 105-110°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry