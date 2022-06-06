San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 6, 2022: Warming up this week

A warming trend will continue this week with temperatures soaring 5 to 15 degrees above average Wednesday into the weekend. The coast will be the only place to beat the heat as it remains comfortable due to the marine layer influence with stubborn clouds most of the day from the beach to a mile or two inland.

Temperatures will climb to the mid-80s to potentially mid-90s inland by week's end with the hottest spots farther inland where there is less marine layer influence, like Ramona and Alpine. The mountains will soar into the 80s and near 90 when the heat peaks Saturday. Dangerous heat will impact the deserts as temperatures top out between 110 to 117 degrees starting Thursday.

The days are getting longer as summer is just around the corner with the Summer Solstice happening at 2:13am on June 21st. Longer days mean shorter nights and less cooling leading to warmer nights this week as temperatures will only drop into the 60s for most coast, inland and mountain areas by the mornings while we'll see 70s and 80s in the deserts.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 69-74°

Inland: 75-83°

Mountains: 75-87°

Deserts: 103-108°

