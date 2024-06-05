San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 5, 2024: Coastal cooling and clouds paired with a desert heat-up

We're starting cloudy along the coast with uneven clearing inland, resulting in a cooler start across the valleys.

Thanks to the marine layer, mild conditions will stay at bay across the coastal communities while the inland communities warm up with daytime highs comparable to Tuesday.

The mountains and deserts will be the hottest over the next few days thanks to an area of high pressure settling over the southwest four corners. Excessive heat warnings and watches have been issued for much of California, southern Nevada, and western Arizona.

An Excessive Heat Warning starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday through 9 p.m. Friday for the deserts. The lower deserts will climb near 115, and the high deserts will climb up to 105. It's essential to stay hydrated, primarily if you work outside, take frequent breaks in the shade, and never leave kids or pets in the vehicles. The mountains will also see excessive heat, with daytime highs soaring near 90 this afternoon and nearly 10 degrees above average.

The inland valleys will be in the low 80s and near seasonal through the weekend, with partly cloudy conditions.

On Sunday, the county's eastern half will experience some noticeable cooling before another warm-up in the middle of next week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-76°

Inland: 75-93°

Mountains: 88-97°

Deserts: 106-109°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.