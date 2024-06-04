San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 4, 2024: Sweeping clouds with summer-like warmth en route

Visibility continues to drop across coastal and inland valleys after marine layer clouds rolled in overnight. Meanwhile, high clouds are sweeping through the region, which will become scattered throughout the day.

Mild conditions will stay at bay across the coastal communities, partly thanks to the marine layer, while the inland valleys will have another warm day with daytime highs nearly 10 degrees warmer.

We're entering a warming pattern that will last through the weekend with mid-to-upper 80-degree temperatures inland and daytime highs up to 10 degrees above our 30-year normal—the heat peaks Thursday and Friday with potentially record-breaking heat for cities like Chula Vista.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the deserts starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday and lasting through 9 p.m. Friday. Temperatures are expected to soar near 115 degrees.

With the upcoming heatwave, it's essential to stay hydrated, primarily if you work outside, take frequent breaks in the shade, and never leave kids or pets in the vehicles.

Although temperatures will drop a few degrees this weekend, we'll continue to have summer-like heat through early next week.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 69-74°

Inland: 72-82°

Mountains: 79-89°

Deserts: 101-104°

