San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 3, 2024: A warming pattern with summer-like heat ahead

June gloom continues to live up to its name. Monday starts with cloudy conditions across our most populated neighborhoods, from the coast to the valleys. Expect slow and uneven clearing at the beaches, with better clearing inland towards the afternoon.

Today will be up to 5 degrees warmer, especially further from the coast. Daytime highs will run in the upper 60s along the coastal and beach neighborhoods and mid-70s inland.

We'll have sweeping high clouds through Tuesday as an area of low-pressure drives by to our north.

By Wednesday, conditions will be mostly clear as a ridge of high pressure settles and strengthens over the four corners. Many neighboring counties will be under an Excessive Heat Watch or Warning.

Although San Diego remains clear of any watches or advisories, it's important to note that with this warming pattern, you should stay hydrated, primarily if you work outside and take frequent breaks in the shade.

Daytime highs in the inland valleys and mountains will be about 10 degrees warmer and nearly 15 degrees above average by Thursday. In the mountains and valleys, daytime highs will be in the mid-to-low 80s, while deserts will see excessive heat, with daytime highs nearing 115 by Friday.

The heat peaks on Thursday and Friday, and we'll gradually cool this weekend.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 69-74°

Inland: 72-82°

Mountains: 79-89°

Deserts: 101-104°

