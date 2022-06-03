San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 3, 2022: Cooling with more clouds into the weekend

Cooling temperatures with slower to partial clearing of the marine layer will be the trend into the weekend. June Gloom will be more prominent, especially along the coast while sunny skies will continue in the mountains and deserts.

Tomorrow will be the coolest day of the week with uneven clearing of the marine layer. Sunday will see better clearing with more sunshine and warming temperatures next week.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts through Sunday as a trough of low pressure dives south. Expect westerly gusts of 20 to 45mph each afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will gradually warm up next week with temperatures averaging 3 to 10 degrees above normal by Wednesday. Extreme heat will impact the deserts as temperatures soar between 105 and 110 degrees.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 66-72°

Inland: 74-82°

Mountains: 73-88°

Deserts: 102-106°

