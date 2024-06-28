San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 28, 2024: June will end hot with another heat watch for the deserts

Get ready for another hot weekend. By Sunday, daytime highs will be nearly 10 degrees warmer and up to 11 degrees above our 30-year average.

Today will be warm across the inland communities, with mild temperatures along the coastline. Daytime highs will continue running shy of our average. As the hot temperatures near, coastal areas will stay moderate thanks to the marine layer. So, if you want to beat the heat, just head west towards the coastal and beach communities.

An Excessive Heat Watch is already in place for the deserts starting Sunday morning and lasting through Monday night. Brutal temperatures of around 115 degrees will blanket the county's eastern half starting this weekend through early next week.

Expect drier heat than this last weekend. It won't be as muggy since the humidity levels won't be as high. However, that means fire danger will be higher.

The heat peaks on Sunday, but we will stay warm through the Fourth of July. A secondary ridge of high pressure will build over the eastern Pacific, centering itself over central California and ushering in another scorcher for the holiday weekend.

Remember to stay hydrated in this heat and take frequent breaks in the shade, as symptoms of heat-related illnesses can be silent before worsening.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 72-79°

Inland: 78-92°

Mountains: 86-96°

Deserts: 109-113°

