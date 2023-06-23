San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 26, 2023: Pleasant into the weekend

Low clouds will gradually clear to sunny skies today with stubborn clouds lingering into the afternoon at some beaches. Temperatures will top out 5 to 15 degrees below average with the biggest spread in the mountains and deserts.

In fact it was so "cool" in the deserts yesterday that Borrego Springs high of 92 degrees set a daily record low max temperature.

It won't be as windy as yesterday but still breezy in the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 20 to 35mph. Breezy at times for the coast and valleys with winds of 10 to 25mph.

The strongest winds will target the mountains and deserts where a Wind Advisory is in effect from 2pm today until 6am tomorrow for westerly winds of 25 to 35mph and gusts to 60mph.

Faster clearing of the marine layer Sunday then slower clearing Tuesday and Wednesday with a minor dip in temperatures.

High pressure building at the end of next week into the weekend will usher in warmer temperatures when it will be feeling more like summer.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 70-77°

Mountains: 67-82°

Deserts: 93-98°

