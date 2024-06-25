Watch Now
San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 25, 2024: Gradual cooling towards end of week, excessive heat in deserts

Posted at 9:14 AM, Jun 25, 2024

Temperatures will cool down for the coast and valleys but will stay put for the deserts.

Today's daytime highs will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler west of the mountains, with subtle changes for the eastern half. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place for the deserts through 8 P.M. Thursday.

A ridge of high pressure continues to settle over the southwest, ushering in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and California. The precipitable water content isn't as abundant as the past few days, but it'll still feel a bit muggy with the chance for pop-up thunderstorms and showers in the mountains and deserts.

It'll become drier as the week progresses, and temperatures will drop, with Friday being the coolest day of the workweek. Then, in time for the weekend, temperatures will rise back up.

The good news is that nights will become cooler and more comfortable as moisture exits the region.

Tuesday's Highs:
Coast: 73-80
Valleys: 80-90
Mountains: 81-91
Deserts: 109-112

