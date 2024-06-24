San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 24, 2024: Widespread warm temperatures continue to blanket the county

After a scorcher of a weekend, hot conditions will continue as we start a new workweek.

Lindbergh Field recorded a daytime high of 84 on Sunday, while Miramar and El Cajon soared in the low to mid-90s. Meanwhile, Escondido hit a high of 99, and Campo topped out at 101. This warm-up is just the beginning. Temperatures will only get warmer as we progress through the summer season.

Sunday night was so warm that we broke several records for the warmest minimum temperatures. Here are some of the neighborhoods that set a new record overnight:

Location New Records Old Records

Vista 66 65 in 2016

Escondido 70 67 in 2016

Ramona 65 62 in 1992

Campo 64 62 in 2021

Borrego 84 82 in 2021

Campo broke their hottest temperature for June 22 this past Saturday with a high of 105.

Despite the coast and valleys trending a few degrees cooler today, it'll still be hot across the county, especially for the eastern half. We'll see a lot more 70s along the coast than yesterday. Daytime highs will soar in the mid-to-upper 80s across the valleys and mountains. Excessive heat will continue to blanket the deserts, with highs near 115. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in place for the deserts until 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The ridge of high pressure continues to sit parked over the southwest, ushering in low-level moisture from the Gulf of California and subtropical moisture from the mid-tropics and Gulf of Mexico. It will continue to feel muggy with scattered mid-to-high-level clouds. The mountains and deserts still have a slim chance for showers and pop-up thunderstorms.

On Thursday, we'll have some slight cooling thanks to an area of low-pressure brewing in the Pacific Northwest. Relief from the heat will be short-lived because another ridge will build next weekend bringing more excessive heat to San Diego county.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 76-85°

Inland: 84-94°

Mountains: 88-98°

Deserts: 109-113°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.