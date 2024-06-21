San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 21, 2024: Hot temperatures heading into the first weekend of summer

San Diego received the memo that it's summer because we are entering a heating pattern as we kick off the new season.

The marine layer hangs tight this morning, keeping things comfortable across the coastal and valley communities. Still, this afternoon, we'll have clearing for interior parts of the county leading to a rapid warm-up. Today, it will be 5 to nearly 15 degrees warmer for the inland, mountain, and desert communities. Daytime highs for the inland and mountain communities will soar in the upper 80s and low 90s while the deserts climb near 115. If you're looking for relief from the heat, head west towards the beaches, where daytime highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

The heat dome blanketing the country's eastern half will expand west, ushering in excessive and dangerous heat across the county this weekend. Everyone except for the coast will be under an Excessive Heat Watch or Heat Advisory by Saturday.

A Heat Advisory will be in place for the inland and mountain communities from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, with daytime highs in the low-to-upper 90s. An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect for the deserts from 10 a.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Thursday, with highs soaring near 115.

In addition, the ridge of high pressure will pick up subtropical moisture from remnants of Tropical Storm Alberto, increasing the chance for light showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, especially for the county's eastern half.

The increasing moisture will also result in warmer nights, so don't expect much relief from the heat towards the evening hours.

By next week, we remain warm and above seasonal with drier conditions.

Remember to stay hydrated in the heat, take frequent breaks in the shade if you work outdoors, and avoid strenuous activities during peak heat hours. Always check your backseat, and never leave pets or children in a vehicle!

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 72-80°

Inland: 82-97°

Mountains: 92-102°

Deserts: 110-113°

