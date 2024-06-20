San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 20, 2024: A weather whiplash as we change seasons, big warm-up en route!

The heat will be on repeat as we kick off a new season!

The summer solstice is en route, beginning at 1:50P. The summer solstice is when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted most closely towards the sun, marking the longest day and shortest night of the year. San Diego will have 14 hours and about 20 minutes of daylight before days gradually get shorter towards the winter solstice.

Subtle changes are expected along the coast today, and warmer conditions are expected in the eastern half of the county. Today's highs in the mountains and deserts will be 5 to 8 degrees warmer.

The heat dome scorching the country's eastern half moves westward this weekend, ushering in hot temperatures for the west coast.

The valleys and interior parts of the county will see the hottest temperatures, soaring 5 to 10 degrees above seasonal in the 80s, 90s, and 100s. The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for the valleys and mountains and an Excessive Heat Advisory for the deserts, starting at 10A on Saturday. Some of the lower valleys and mountains will soar into the 90s this weekend while the deserts reach dangerous heat with highs between 110-115.

If you're out in the heat, take frequent breaks in the shade and stay hydrated. Always make sure there are no children's pets left in the car.

The ridge of high pressure will remain parked for some time over the southwest, ushering moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This will lead to higher humidity levels and sweeping mid- to high-level clouds this weekend.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 69-76°

Inland: 80-89°

Mountains: 85-95°

Deserts: 106-109°

