San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 2, 2022: Warm today but a cooling trend begins

A cooling trend begins today as temperatures drop 1 to 4 degrees with continued cooling into the weekend. Morning clouds will clear to sunny skies, though stubborn clouds may linger at some beaches.

Temperatures away from the coast will trend about 5 degrees above average today, dropping back near average tomorrow becoming cooler Saturday and Sunday.

Another round of gusty winds will develop Friday into the weekend for the mountains and deserts as a trough of low pressure dives south. Expect westerly gusts of 20 to 45mph each afternoon and evening.

This weekend will bring more June Gloom with slower clearing and limited to partial clearing for some. The cool-down doesn't last long as temperatures start to go back up next week with faster clearing of the marine layer.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 66-72°

Inland: 74-84°

Mountains: 75-91°

Deserts: 102-107°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry