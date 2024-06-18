San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 18, 2024: Near seasonal before a warm-up in time for the Summer Solstice

Another round of June gloom will lead to uneven clearing along the coast, with better clearing inland.

Today's highs will be warmer than yesterday, especially inland towards the deserts, by nearly 10 degrees and remain shy of our 30-year seasonal average.

We're no longer under a Beach Hazards Statement, but there's still high surf along the coast with sets up 5 feet and strong rip currents.

Onshore flow will continue to pick up, leading to periods of gusty winds across the mountain slopes and deserts each evening through the workweek.

Just in time for the summer solstice on Thursday at 1:50 P.M., the heat will repeat towards the weekend with daytime highs soaring above seasonal near 90 inland and 115 in the deserts.

If you're looking to beat the heat, continue to head towards the beaches and coastline, where temperatures will remain mild and pleasant, with morning and evening clouds.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 69-75°

Inland: 75-87°

Mountains: 81-90°

Deserts: 100-104°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.