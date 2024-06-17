San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 17, 2024: A near-seasonal day with high surf and elevated fire danger

Another round of June gloom will lead to uneven clearing along the coast with better clearing inland. Today's highs will run cooler than yesterday, especially inland towards the deserts, with nearly a 10-degree drop in daytime highs compared to Sunday. These changes are due to an area of low pressure ushering in cooler temperatures in the southwest and enhancing onshore winds.

High surf continues for the beaches. A Beach Hazards Statement is in place for the entire coastline due to a west swell bringing in 3 to 5-foot waves with localized sets up to 6 feet. We'll also see strong rip currents, so use caution when entering the beaches, and swim near a lifeguard if you're inexperienced.

As winds pick up along the mountain slopes and deserts, fire danger will remain elevated for the county's eastern half. Hot temperatures mixed with gusty winds are a perfect recipe for fire danger. These conditions will only increase as we enter the summer months, so make sure you have a plan to go back and exit in case of an emergency.

Subtle day-to-day changes are expected this week. However, daytime highs will gradually increase after today, with a big warm-up this weekend. By Friday, expect 80s temperatures to blanket the inland valleys, running above seasonal.

Excessive heat will target the mountains and deserts this weekend, likely triggering an Excessive Heat Warning or Watch.

The summer solstice is Thursday at 1:50 P.M., and as we enter a new season, it will certainly feel like summer.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 70-75°

Inland: 73-82°

Mountains: 76-86°

Deserts: 99-104°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.