San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 16, 2022: Warm today, cooling into Father's Day weekend

Today will be the last day of above-normal temperatures inland to the deserts, still a few degrees shy of average at the coast with low clouds at times.

The high pressure that brings the warm weather starts to break down tomorrow as a storm system passes by to the north. This trough of low pressure will usher in a cool down this weekend when temperatures plummet 10 to 20 degrees away from the coast. Clouds will take longer to clear tomorrow and Saturday with stubborn clouds lingering at the coast.

Father's Day will bring mostly 70s from the coast to the mountains and 90s in the deserts.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts Friday into the weekend with westerly gusts of 20 to 45mph.

Temperatures start to go back up next week feeling more like summer as we begin the new season! The summer solstice happens at 2:13am on Tuesday.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 67-74°

Inland: 80-88°

Mountains: 81-98°

Deserts: 105-110°

