San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 14, 2022: A warming trend begins today

A warming trend begins today that will continue through Thursday when temperatures will trend 5 to 10 degrees above average inland to the deserts. Coastal communities will remain cool with low

clouds at times.

The high pressure that brings the warmer weather will break down by Father's Day weekend as a storm system passes by to the north. This trough of low pressure will usher in a cool down this weekend when temperatures will top out just below average, in the 70s for most of the county. Clouds will clear slower to sunny skies this weekend with faster clearing and warming temperatures again next week.

Summer is just around the corner with the summer solstice happening at 2:13am on June 21st.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 69-75°

Inland: 78-85°

Mountains: 76-92°

Deserts: 103-106°

