San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 13, 2024: Get ready for a toasty Father's Day weekend inland!

It's a cloudy start across coastal and inland neighborhoods, with temperatures hovering in the upper 50s and low 60s. Expect misty and cloudy conditions to linger across the coast, with faster clearing inland by noon.

Daytime highs will run nearly 10 degrees cooler and near seasonal inland as an area of low-pressure sweeps by to our north. Noticeable changes will also include gusty winds targeting the mountains and deserts in the late afternoon, with gusts up to 40mph. The coast, mountains, and deserts will see little change this afternoon, with temperatures comparable to Wednesday.

Today will be our transition day into a warming pattern for Father's Day weekend. By Saturday, daytime highs will soar up to 10 degrees with scattered 80s and low 90s across the valley communities.

An Excessive Heat Warning will take effect for the deserts starting 10 A.M. Friday through 8 A.M. Saturday. The lower deserts could get close to 120 by Saturday afternoon.

An area of low pressure to our north will cool things down rapidly by Monday, with temperatures dropping nearly 15 degrees.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 68-74°

Inland: 75-87°

Mountains: 81-91°

Deserts: 105-108°

