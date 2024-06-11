San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 11, 2024: Mild week in store with a warm Father's Day weekend

Marine layer clouds continue to blanket areas west of the mountains, resulting in a mild start with scattered 60s. This afternoon, clouds will be more stubborn to clear with better clearing inland.

Overall, a mild day is on tap with pleasant and seasonal conditions across the coast and inland communities.

A low-pressure system to our southwest will move overhead midweek, bringing gusty winds to the mountains and deserts on Wednesday and Thursday.

Expect subtle changes this week. Our most populated neighborhoods will experience a minor warm-up into Wednesday, followed by a slight dip in temperatures and slower clearing of the marine layer on Thursday and Friday.

Then, a slight warm-up for Father's Day weekend and faster clearing will bring more sunshine to the coast and valleys as a ridge of high pressure builds.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures mainly in the low to mid-70s at the coast, in the low to upper 80s inland in the mountains, and about 110 in the deserts.

Summer is right around the corner, and the Summer Solstice is happening at 1:51 pm on June 20th.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 69-74°

Inland: 73-87°

Mountains: 84-94°

Deserts: 105-108°

