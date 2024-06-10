San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 10, 2024: June gloom intact with partial clearing and mild temperatures

Temperatures are running mildly this morning thanks to the influence of the marine layer, which has deepened inland again.

This afternoon, our most populated neighborhoods will run a few degrees cooler due to a center of low pressure hanging offshore.

Coastal highs will climb to the upper 60s, and inland highs will climb to the upper 70s, just shy of our 30-year average. Meanwhile, the mountains will have a warm day with highs in the low 80s and low 100s in the deserts.

Expect a slight breeze across the county as onshore flow strengthens with gusts up to 20mph.

For the second half of the week, the coast and valleys will start to warm up while the mountains and deserts cool down. Expect subtle changes throughout the week.

This weekend, a ridge of high pressure to our south strengthens, bringing a warm-up to the county with above-average temperatures. We'll finally see better clearing of the marine layer across coastal neighborhoods.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 67-73°

Inland: 74-85°

Mountains: 81-91°

Deserts: 102-105°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.