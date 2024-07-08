San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 8, 2024: Excessive heating pattern for the valleys this week

Get ready for another significant warm-up this week as the ridge of high pressure centers itself over southern California, continuing to bake San Diego.

The coast and valleys will be near seasonal this afternoon, with daytime highs along the coastline in the mid to upper 70s and inland valleys in the upper 80s and low 90s. The mountains and deserts will be about 5 degrees warmer today, with record-breaking heat likely for Borrego Springs this afternoon.

The high-pressure ridge responsible for these hot conditions will move southward over the next couple of days, pumping warm air into San Diego County. The hottest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday.

Several Excessive Heat Warnings remain in place for California due to the widespread risk of heat-related illnesses.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for the deserts through Thursday, and one will go into effect for the mountains starting at 11 A.M. Then, by Tuesday at 11 A.M., everyone except the coastline will be under an Excessive Heat Warning.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, daytime highs will soar in the 90s, low 100s in the valleys, and near 120 in the deserts. Highs will climb nearly 5 to 15 degrees above average. Borrego Springs, Ramona, and Campo are some neighborhoods that will likely break daily maximum temperature records in the coming days.

By Saturday, we'll have some noticeable cooling as the ridge of high pressure moves towards the four corners, however, we're looking at a surge of monsoonal flow bringing the elevated risk for spotty thunderstorms, clouds, and higher humidity levels.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 73-83°

Inland: 82-98°

Mountains: 96-106°

Deserts: 119-124°

