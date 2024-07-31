San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 31, 2024: Warm temps, higher humidity and potential storms en route

Today will be another fair-weather summer day, with morning clouds clearing to sunny skies, temperatures trending near normal, and comfortable humidity levels.

High pressure over Texas will expand west, ushering in a warming trend that will begin tomorrow and ramp up over the weekend into early next week.

On top of the heat, the humidity will rise as the monsoon flow returns. We'll have the chance for mountain thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday afternoons. Although thunderstorms are likely in the mountains, some of the instability could spill into the valleys and foothill communities. Isolated mountain storms may produce heavy rain, small hail, strong winds, flash flooding, and lightning.

The deserts will see the return of excessive heat, with daytime highs near 115 this weekend. The heat will peak Sunday through early next week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-82°

Inland: 80-94°

Mountains: 88-98°

Deserts: 108-112°

