San Diego's Weather Forecast for July 30, 2024: Warm, summer-like conditions before return of excessive heat

The marine layer has broken apart, allowing for rapid warming across our most populated neighborhoods.

Another warm day is on tap, with daytime highs near or below seasonal. Soak it in because we have a warming pattern towards the second half of the week, with the return of mountain thunderstorm chances this weekend.

Expect elevated fire danger due to the low humidity and periods of breezy conditions continuing to target our mountain slopes and deserts.

High pressure over Texas will expand west, ushering in a warming trend that will begin Thursday and ramp up over the weekend into early next week. In addition to the heat, the humidity will rise as the monsoon flow returns. Although we'll have a slight chance for mountain thunderstorms as early as Thursday, the greatest chance of storm activity is this Friday, then again Sunday into early next week.

Isolated mountain storms may produce heavy rain, small hail, strong winds, flash flooding, and lightning. While most storms will remain over the mountains and deserts, some storms may move west into the valleys on Monday, maybe even as early as Sunday.

The deserts will see the return of excessive heat, with daytime highs near 115 this weekend.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-81°

Inland: 80-92°

Mountains: 85-95°

Deserts: 109-111°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.